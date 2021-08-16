Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,525 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $749.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,615,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,425,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

