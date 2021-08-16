Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.92. 80,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

