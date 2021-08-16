Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 302,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.