Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MOV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,559. The company has a market cap of $780.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

