Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,640. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

