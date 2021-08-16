Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,646 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $59,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 197,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.