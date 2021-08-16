Cortex Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,979,800 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

