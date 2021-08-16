Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $16.27 or 0.00035220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $307.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,218.06 or 1.00021891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 277,638,821 coins and its circulating supply is 219,854,218 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

