Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CTTQF opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. Costa Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.
About Costa Group
