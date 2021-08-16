Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.