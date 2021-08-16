Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $34.62 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

