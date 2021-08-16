Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $326.60 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

