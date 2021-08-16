Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 350 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 411,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.44 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

