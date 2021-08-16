Cowen Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $345.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.55.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $306.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

