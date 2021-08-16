Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

