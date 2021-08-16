Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

