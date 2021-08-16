Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $278,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 58.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 390,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $151.64 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

