Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,251 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $101.71 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.