Cred (LBA) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $346,938.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00938069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047483 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

