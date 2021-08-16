Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of SZG opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Friday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

