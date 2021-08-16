Credit Suisse Group Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

NPI stock opened at C$40.05 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

