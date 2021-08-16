Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.11

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 1339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a market cap of $900.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

