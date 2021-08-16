Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.30

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $147.09, with a volume of 8201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

