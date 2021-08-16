Crown Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $8,395.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.48 or 0.01483968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00365708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00125317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,840,317 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.