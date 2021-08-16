CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

