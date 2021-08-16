CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LAW stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.
CS Disco Company Profile
