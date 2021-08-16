Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,762 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

