Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Absolute Software by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.