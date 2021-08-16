Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 1,267.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,378 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $64,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

