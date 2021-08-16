Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

