Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $567.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

