Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 89.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total value of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

MSTR stock opened at $728.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.73. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.