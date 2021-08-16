CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 3,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

