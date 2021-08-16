DAD Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

