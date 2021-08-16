DAEX Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $29,769.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00914862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00100746 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

