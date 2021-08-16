David V. Elkins Sells 99,691 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.68. 6,714,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

