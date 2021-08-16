David W. Grzebinski Sells 1,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KEX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.