DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $558,286.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,533,129 coins and its circulating supply is 55,305,467 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

