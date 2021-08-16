DeepBrain Chain Price Down 12.4% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $400,646.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

