Defender Capital LLC. Increases Stock Position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF accounts for 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.39% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

ITEQ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,866. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57.

