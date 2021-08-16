Delbert M. Humenik Sells 16,318 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEMR opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $601,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.