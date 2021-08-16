Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.