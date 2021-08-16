Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down $15.63 on Monday, reaching $138.85. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.