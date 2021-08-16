Dero Price Tops $13.77 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Dero has a market cap of $148.21 million and $790,827.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $13.77 or 0.00030049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.59 or 0.06876801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.99 or 0.01479377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00390430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00150402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00588173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00363834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00329277 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

