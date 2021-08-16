Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,796.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,796 ($49.59) and last traded at GBX 3,783 ($49.43), with a volume of 5759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,773 ($49.29).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568 ($46.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,531.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.59%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

