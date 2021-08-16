Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP opened at C$159.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.79.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

