Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SGL stock opened at €9.50 ($11.18) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of €10.88 ($12.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

