Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.28 ($22.68).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €21.30 ($25.06) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

