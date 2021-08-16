Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

