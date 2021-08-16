Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.85.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

