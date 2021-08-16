Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.